Jude Bellingham Sends Message To Erling Haaland After Real Madrid Knocks Manchester City Out Of The UCL
Real Madrid booked its place in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, beating 2023 champions Manchester City in the playoff.
Forward Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick at the Bernabeu, securing a 3-1 win in the second leg and a 6-3 win on aggregate.
MORE: Watch Kylian Mbappe Record Brilliant 60-Minute Hat-Trick In Real Madrid vs Man City UCL Playoff Match
The Premier League champions were without star striker Erling Haaland, who could only make the bench due to an injury. The Norwegian was not risked despite the Citizens being 2-0 down at halftime.
Jude Bellingham played with Haaland while at German side Borussia Dortmund. After the win, he spoke to TNT Sports and sent a message to his former teammate.
You always want to play teams at their best and when you see he [Erling Haaland] is not in the team you obviously hope it is nothing serious. He is a good mate of mine and I hope it is not too bad.- Jude Bellingham
Despite the absence of Haaland, Bellingham knew they were still up against a great team, and Los Blancos needed a good performance.
You play against what you are up against, and I thought we managed it well today. They still have other players that can step in and cause damage.- Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid will announce its opponents in the Round of 16 on Friday. They will face either Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen or domestic rivals Atletico Madrid.
