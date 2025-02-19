Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City: Full Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Records Sensational Hat-Trick
Real Madrid vs Manchester City was a Kylian Mbappe show, with Los Blancos winning 3-1 at the Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's side progressed to the Round of 16 with a 6-3 aggregate win.
The second leg was a one man show and City just couldn't handle Mbappe. The Frenchman opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a superb finish. Raul Asencio played a long ball which Mbappe lobbed over an advancing Ederson.
For his second (33'), Mbappe sat Josko Gvardiol down before finding the back of the net with a calmly taken shot. His third (61') came with the left foot. Mbappe showed some neat feet outside the area before slotting the ball past Ederson in style.
Nico Gonzalez pulled one back for City in injury time (90+2'), but that was a mere consolation. City saw the majority of the ball with 52% possession, but Carlo Ancelotti's side had more shots on target.
The home side managed eight shots, with the visitors having a half of that. Defending champions Real Madrid are now through to the Round of 16 of the competition.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Match highlights
Real Madrid will return to action on February 23, taking on Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has now scored two hat tricks for Los Blancos. He has been in sensational form since the turn of the year. Mbappe has now scored 27 goals and bagged three assists in 37 appearances since his free summer transfer to the Spanish capital.
