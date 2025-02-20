Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Win Against Manchester City
Real Madrid booked its place in the Champions League Round of 16, beating Manchester City 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, 6-3 on aggregate.
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick in 61 minutes, which were all excellent goals in different ways. Nico Gonzalez got the consolation goal for the visitors.
Ancelotti spoke to the media following the dramatic match. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
We repeated the good things we did in the first leg. It was a complete game in all aspects: defensively, offensively with and without the ball. When the team works well without the ball, the quality up front is very high and there are many opportunities. We had a very high-quality team in front of us and we found the balance between attack and defence. We are in the fight for the Champions League and we have the chance to go very far in this competition.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On the solidarity of the team
Ancelotti: I think we are on the right track. It has been hard for us to find the team, and now we have to work to be at this level and, if possible, improve it. It has been hard for us to find the balance, but every three days, there is an exam, and what I say today may not be worth anything another day, and we have to find the team again. I think the players have understood the idea and it is work without the ball.
Q: If this tie has been a good thing
Ancelotti: We have reached the last 16 with ten games and that is too many. Now we are entering a more complicated period which is the League , the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and the last 16 of the Champions League . There is no way to stop. On an emotional level this tie has been good for us.
Q: On the great defensive work
Ancelotti: The idea of defending in 4-4-2 is correct. The team feels comfortable and works well. We must also highlight the great work of the two wingers: Bellingham and Rodrygo . We have to continue like this: with this dynamic, in this line and with this system.
Q: On if this victory silenced many people
Ancelotti: It is impossible to silence people. You cannot win every game. When we lose a game, people will not be able to shut their mouths and they will criticise you.
Q: If Mbappe reach Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers at Madrid
Ancelotti: He has the quality to reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level , but he has to work because Cristiano Ronaldo set the bar very high. Because of the quality and enthusiasm he has, he can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level, but it won't be that easy for him. He has to work.”
Q: On Ceballos
Ancelotti: He is contributing a lot because he has had the chance to play and is in good physical condition. He contributes a lot to the team in terms of ball position because he is always in the play.
Q: If Asencio is fit to be called up by Spain
Ancelotti: Asencio is doing very well what he has to do. He is very focused. The first goal today was from a pass similar to the one he made against Osasuna. He is contributing and looks like a veteran. If the Spanish coach thinks he is good for the national team, good for him.
Q: On Tchouameni
Ancelotti: Everyone has done their job. He returned to his position and there he shows his quality: very strong and forceful in duels and focused. His partnership with Ceballos is good for the team because Dani is more of a possession player and he is more of a positional player. He is a very important player because he has these types of characteristics. He cannot be Ceballos , Kroos or Modrić , but neither Ceballos , Kroos or Modrić can be Tchouameni . To be a good team you have to combine the characteristics of each one.
Q: On Valverde's performances as a right-back
Ancelotti: He's happy to play there, but it was an emergency. When Lucas Vázquez returns we'll have both options. And we mustn't forget that whenever he's played, he's performed well. Even taking into account that, sometimes, there are very strong opponents in front of him.
Q: On Spanish football's great moment against Italian football
Ancelotti: I feel sorry for Italian football, but Spanish football is very much alive and is showing in Europe what it is capable of doing, not only at club level but also with the national team. I hope that Spanish football can improve in other aspects as well.
