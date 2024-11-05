Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan: Disjointed Madrid Disappoint in UEFA Champions League Loss to Milan
Real Madrid lost their second consecutive home game in all competitions, falling 3-1 to Italian side Milan in Matchday 4 of the Champions League. The loss means they have just two wins from four in the league phase of the competition, with Liverpool away to come next.
The loss is an issue, but the team's performance is more concerning. Milan worked hard and played with an identity, while Real Madrid looked like a team of individuals who sometimes lacked desire. Los Blancos need to find something quickly to turn the season around.
Defensive Woes Continue to Haunt Real Madrid
The three Milan goals all came from poor Real Madrid play. The first came from a corner, headed in by German defender Malick Thiaw after poor marking from Aurelien Tchouameni. The French midfielder was at fault for the second goal, gifting possession away in his half with a sloppy pass. Seconds later, former player Alvaro Morata tapped in from close range after Andriy Lunin had saved well initially from Rafael Leao.
Between the two goals, Vinicius Jr. scored a penalty, picking himself up off the floor after he was the player fouled and dinking it down the middle of the goal. Fans may have thought that was the point at which the home side would get out of their slump, but it was just a small change in the narrative.
After the second Milan goal went in, Tchouameni was met with jeers from the home fans every time he touched the ball, which seemed unnecessary despite the mistakes. Those jeers followed the team into the dressing room after the half-time whistle was blown.
The Borussia Dortmund half-time team talk from Carlo Ancelotti didn't work this time as Real Madrid's defensive struggles and lack of coherence up top continued.
Milan sealed the win in the 73rd minute when Lucas Vazquez's poor defending let Leao get past him down the left to cut a ball back for Tijani Reijnders to smash the ball in from close range. Real Madrid tried to go forward to create another Champions League comeback but could only create half-chances. Antonio Rudiger did have the ball in the net in the 81st minute but was disallowed for an offside in the build-up, stopping short a mad last 10 minutes.
It's a worrying time for Carlo Ancelotti and his team, with issues all over the field. Defensively, they continue to give away too many scoring opportunities, with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin the best player on the pitch for Real Madrid tonight. The front players look like they are playing their first game together when they step onto the field; it's a nightmare scenario for Ancelotti, one that must be fixed quickly if they want silverware this season.
