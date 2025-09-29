Real Madrid and Kairat Almaty's Squad Value Comparison Shows Jaw-Dropping Difference Between Sides

When Real Madrid plays Kairat Almaty on Tuesday night, it will be the biggest game in the history of the Kazakhstani side. The game will be played in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where the Spanish side travels almost 5,000 miles for their away day.

It is the first time that Kairat have qualified for the group stages of the Champions League, as they made their competition debut on matchday one.

A 4-1 loss in Portugal to Sporting Lisbon was not the way Kairat would have liked to have started their campaign, but they can now look forward to welcoming the Spanish giants to the east of Europe.

Real Madrid and Kairat Almaty's Squad Value Shows Financial Disparity Between Sides

The name value between the two sides is perhaps the biggest in this season's Champions League campaign. As one of four competition debutants, Kairat will be coming up against the most decorated club in Champions League history, Real Madrid.

The difference in the sides can also be clearly seen through their squad values. In Real Madrid's squad, they have numerous players who exceed Kairat's entire squad value.

The Kazakhstani side's squad value is estimated to be just under €13 million, according to transfermarkt.co.uk. As for Real Madrid, the squad's total value is understood to be in the region of €1.4 billion. Individual players at the Spanish side who resemble similar values to the Kairat squad include Ferland Mendy at €14 million and Dani Ceballos at €10 million.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe's current market value is understood to be €180 million, almost 1400% higher than the combined value of the entire Kairat side.

Kairat has just two players whose market value is listed at over €1 million. Valued at €1.2 million is attacking midfielder Valeriy Gromyko. The 28-year-old playmaker from Belarus played the entirety of the opening Champions League game against Sporting Lisbon.

The most valuable player at Kairat is Chelsea loanee and Kazakhstan native Dastan Satpaev. With a market value of €1.8 million, the 17-year-old prospect has 15 goals in his 34 appearances for Kairat.

When Real Madrid travels to the Kazakhstani underdogs on Tuesday, they will be looking for a more comfortable win than their last Champions League outing. On the opening day, Real Madrid was able to come back from a goal down to defeat Marseille 2-1, taking the lead after being reduced to 10 men.

The Spanish giants will have to dust themselves off from a derby to defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kairat go into the game off the back of a 3-1 win over Zhenis on September 22nd.

