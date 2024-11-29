Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Surpasses Stunning European Record Held by Sir Alex Ferguson During Liverpool Loss
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson as the manager to take charge of the most games in European Cup competition history. Ancelotti has now taken charge of 215 games. The number is one more than Sir Alex Ferguson's tally of 214 games. The legendary Scot manager had a historic stint with Premier League giants Manchester United.
Ancelotti, meanwhile, has managed Parma for eight games in Europe, Juventus for ten games, AC Milan for 77 matches, Chelsea for 18 matches, PSG for ten games, Bayern Munich for 12 games, Napoli for 12 games, and Real Madrid for 68 games. As a coach, Ancelotti has won the UEFA Champions League five times in his career, twice with AC Milan and three times with Real Madrid across two spells.
Carlo Ancelotti speaks about Real Madrid's Champions League owes this season
Real Madrid haven't gotten off to a great start in their Champions League campaign this term. Los Blancos have lost two of their five matches and are currently 24th in the standings with six points from five matches. Ancelotti isn't focused on making the top eight, rather, thinks that his team should finish in the top 24 and take their campaign forward from there.
After suffering a crushing 2-0 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool, the Italian manager told the media (via Real Madrid's official website):
Today's game was not decisive because even if we'd won it would have been difficult to reach the top eight. We have to reach the top 24 and finish as high up as possible. We're going to make it to the top 24 and compete like last year.- Carlo Ancelotti
