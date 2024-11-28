Kylian Mbappe Seen Limping Following Liverpool vs Real Madrid [Video]
Kylian Mbappe was seen limping following Real Madrid's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.
In a clip posted on social media, the French forward was captured hobbling through a corridor at Liverpool's Anfield stadium.
As of now, there has been no update from Real Madrid regarding any sort of injury to Mbappe.
You can view the video of Mbappe limping following Liverpool vs Real Madrid below.
It was a difficult night at Anfield for Mbappe, who started in his favored left-side position due to Vinicius Jr's absence through injury.
He struggled to make a significant impact during the Champions League game and eventually missed a penalty that would have pulled Real Madrid level.
Following the game, Real Madrid fans criticized Mbappe's performance on social media, with one individual writing, "Mbappe might NOT be who we thought he was. He can’t play as a striker, can’t beat an unknown RB 1v1, can’t play on the flanks, can’t make runs, and can't defend. Training merchant."
MORE: Real Madrid Fans Frustrated With Kylian Mbappe After Champions League Defeat Against Liverpool
Meanwhile, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti stood by Mbappe during his post-match press conference and encouraged everyone to support the Frenchman during this difficult moment. Ancelotti ultimately emphasized the need for patience.
If Mbappe is fit to play, he will next be in action on Sunday when Real Madrid host Getafe in La Liga. Los Blancos will be looking to close the gap even further between themselves and leaders Barcelona following back-to-back wins in the league.
