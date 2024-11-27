Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Wins Special Award Months After Retirement
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has won the European Men's Golden Player award months after his retirement. Kroos announced his retirement earlier this season with the UEFA Euro 2024 being his final act as a professional footballer. He won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga trophies with Real Madrid during the 2023-24 season.
Kroos has now been awarded for his performances with the German midfielder picking up the European Men's Golden Player award. The 34-year-old was among the best midfielders in the world during his playing career. He decided to hang up his boots even though his footballing prowess showed no signs of waning.
Last season, Kroos made 48 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring once and providing ten assists for his teammates. Kroos made five appearances during Euro 2024 before Germany got knocked out in the quarter-finals against Spain.
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos' career at a glance
Toni Kroos had a decorated career as a professional footballer, playing for clubs like Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Madrid. He made 465 appearances for Los Merengues, scoring 28 goals and providing 99 assists. At the club level, Kroos won 33 trophies, including six UEFA Champions League titles (five with Real Madrid and another with Bayern).
He also had a glittering spell with Germany as a professional, making 114 appearances, where he scored 17 goals and provided 21 assists. Kroos won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany after making his international debut in 2010. Be in international football or club football, the midfielder, known for his pinpoint precise style of play, enjoyed success in all fronts.
