Real Madrid Fans Frustrated With Kylian Mbappe After Champions League Defeat Against Liverpool
Real Madrid fans on X (formerly Twitter) are unhappy with Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman put in a disappointing shift in Los Blancos' latest UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool. The Madrid giants succumbed to a devastating 2-0 defeat at Anfield. It was a night to forget for Mbappe as his penalty was saved by Reds' shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Liverpool opened the scoring through Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the 52nd minute. Los Blancos had the chance to restore parity but Mbappe's penalty was well-saved by Kelleher. Liverpool also missed their chance from the spot as Mohamed Salah placed his effort wide in the 70th minute. Cody Gakpo, though, scored a stunning header to make it 2-0 for the hosts in the 76th minute.
Fans on social media were far from impressed with Kylian Mbappe's lackluster display. One user wrote on X:
Vini is a much better player to mbappe.- User fredlingo247
Another fan commented:
Tough luck KM9, but we desperately need a creative CAM. Get Wirtz and he would tie everything together.- User@ Alungawela
One fan mocked Mbappe, writing:
Mbappe is a good player with a proper vision for Real Madrid, he only need a coach who can advise him to retire.- User @khayisie_j
One frustrated fan wrote:
We paid nothing for Mbappe but we still want our money back.- User @3_huti
One fan doubted Mbappe, writing:
Mbappe might NOT be who we thought he was. Can’t play as a striker, can’t beat an unknown RB 1v1, can’t play on the flanks, CAN’T make runs, CANT defend. Training merchant.- User @akins_josh
Jude Bellingham defends Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid's defeat against Liverpool
Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid career hasn't gone according to the script so far. His performance against Liverpool was far from the quality that the Frenchman has shown so far in his career. Jude Bellingham, though, is confident that Mbappe will eventually become a crucial cog for Los Blancos. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):
Kylian Mbappé can keep his head high. I know that he will produce many big moments for this club.- Jude Bellingham
