Former English Real Madrid Star Says He’d Be Open To Discuss Potential Move With Trent Alexander-Arnold
Former Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has claimed that he'd be open to discussing a potential move to Real Madid with Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a transfer to Los Blancos and Owen, who previously made the switch to the La Liga giants, is ready to discuss about it with the full-back.
Owen claimed that it's the perfect timing to walk away from Liverpool. When everyone is still full of praise, a player should seek a move. He further claimed that playing for a club like Real Madrid alongside Jude Bellingham must be tempting.
Speaking to The Irish Independent, he said:
Trent’s got my number. I would be at the end of the phone for anyone who wanted to discuss it. Everyone wants the perfect ending to a career. Bowing out with plenty saying you should stay for another season. Some of the best careers have ended on a damp note without that fanfare. Trent knows the pros and cons. He is a sensible lad. He has to weigh all that up. If he wants to play in that white kit, in that amazing stadium with his mate Jude Bellingham, it must be tempting.- Michael Owen
Owen further claimed that Liverpool fans shouldn't begrudge Alexander-Arnold for leaving the club, as he has already done his bit for the Reds.
Trent Alexander-Arnold won't start for Liverpool against Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to Liverool training ahead of the UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid. The two European giants lock horns at Anfield on Wednesday, November 27. The defender, however, won't be in the starting XI for the game, as Arne Slot has confirmed. He said ahead of the match:
Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the squad to face Real Madrid but he is NOT available to start. He can maybe make a few minutes, in an ideal world he won't.- Arne Slot
