Fabrizio Romano Makes Stunning Manchester United Claim About Real Madrid Target Alphonso Davies
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United are closely monitoring Real Madrid's situation with Alphonso Davies. Los Blancos have long been courting the Canadian full-back, whose Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. Romano pointed out that Los Blancos remain in contention to lure Davies away from the Allianz Arena.
However, the transfer expert pointed out that nothing has yet been signed between the player and the club. He added that Manchester United are looking to sign a new left-back and Milos Kerkez is on their shortlist. They are also keeping close tabs on Davies' situation with Real Madrid. He said:
From what I'm hearing, we know that Man United are closely monitoring what happens between Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid are there, but still, nothing signed. In any case, Manchester United have several candidates, not only Alphonso Davies and Milos Kerkez, who are players they have been monitoring.- Fabrizio Romano
Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies has enjoyed a successful Bayern Munich career
Alphonso Davies has been at Bayern Munich since 2019. He has mostly been a starter during his stay with the Bundesliga giants. Bayern have used Davies as a full-back and also in a more advanced role, with his electrifying pace often turning out to be an asset. He has so far made 211 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 11 goals and providing 34 assists.
So far, Davies has won 15 trophies with Bayern. Apart from five Bundesliga titles, he has managed to win the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, among other trophies, for Bayern.
