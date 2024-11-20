Real Madrid Star Could Return For Champions League Clash Against Liverpool
Three Real Madrid players left the field injured during the La Liga game before the international break. This added to the ever-growing list of players who would be missing for a significant period, causing selection problems for head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Guillermo Rai of The Athletic has reported that Los Blancos have received positive news about Lucas Vazquez. The Spanish international could return for the Champions League game against Liverpool.
Lucas Vazquez's Injury Said to Be Not as Severe as Expected
Lucas Vazquez was the third injury casualty in the first half against Osasuna on November 9. The Spaniard went down just before the half-time whistle and continued until the break. However, he could not return for the second period with an adductor longus injury.
A timetable for his return was said to be at least a month, but the latest news is positive for Real Madrid. It's not certain that he will return for the critical Champions League game against Liverpool, but he will see how his recovery is going closer to the November 27 game.
Uruguayan Federico Valverde was set to deputize for Vazquez at right back until he returned, and he is likely to do that in the La Liga game at Leganes. The 33-year-old captain has resumed light training this past week.
Vazquez has been doing the same for the injured starting right-back, Dani Carvajal, who is set to be out for the season with an ACL injury. Usually playing as a right winger, Vazquez has stepped in and done a solid job in defense.
A return in November would cure a small part of the problems Carlo Ancelotti is facing with the number of injuries the team has seen.
Recommended
Real Madrid Provides Eder Militao Surgery Update
Real Madrid Make Decision On Brahim Diaz's Future, End Transfer Speculation
Pundit Makes Controversial Claim About Real Madrid's Decision To Sign Kylian Mbappe