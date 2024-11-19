Real Madrid Provides Eder Militao Surgery Update
Real Madrid has confirmed that Eder Militao has undergone successful surgery today. The defender required the operation after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Osasuna on November 9.
According to the club, Dr. Manuel Leyes performed the surgery. Real Madrid Medical Services was also present to oversee the procedure.
Militao will begin his recovery in the coming days, but given the nature of his injury, the Brazilian is expected to be out for several months.
Following his operation, Militao took to Instagram to say a few words.
"Thank God my surgery was successful. Many thanks to the doctors, to Real Madrid, my family and everyone who supported me in the last days. The first half is down! Now the journey back to the grass begins!"- Eder Militao
Many of Real Madrid's squad reacted to Militao's post, with David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez, and Vinicius Jr sending red heart emojis to the 26-year-old.
As it stands, Real Madrid is currently facing a major injury crisis. It's said that boss Carlo Ancelotti will only have 16 players at his disposal for the club's upcoming fixtures against Leganes and Liverpool.
The other players currently sidelined for Los Blancos are Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo, and Vazquez. Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois is expected to return this weekend following a recent setback.
