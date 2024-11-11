Real Madrid Provide Major Update On Two Injured Players
Real Madrid has confirmed that Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez will be sidelined for a month due to injuries. The pair suffered setbacks during the first half of Los Blancos' 4-0 win over Osasuna this past weekend.
According to the club, Rodrygo has injured the rectus femoris muscle in his left leg. Tests were carried out this morning to determine the extent of the Brazilian's issue, and his recovery will now be closely monitored.
Meanwhile, veteran Vazquez has suffered an injury to the adductor longus of his left leg. Like Rodrygo, he underwent testing this morning, and his progress will now be tracked.
Rodrygo and Vazquez now join several players on Real Madrid's lengthy injury list, including Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Thibaut Courtois.
Rodrygo was brought off 20 minutes into Los Blancos' game with Osasuna on Saturday. The Brazilian forward, who had just recently returned from injury, was visibly emotional as he took a seat on Real Madrid's bench.
Vazquez, on the other hand, suffered an injury just before the interval. Despite continuing to play, the veteran was replaced at half-time.
Vazquez became the third player to be withdrawn during the first half against Osasuna, as Eder Militao was stretchered off and replaced in the 30th minute. It's been reported that Militao has suffered another cruciate ligament injury. Real Madrid has yet to confirm the full extent of the defender's setback.
Recommended
Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Picks Cristiano Ronaldo And Three Other Real Madrid Players For His Dream 5-A-Side Team
Luka Modric Shares Hilarious Birthday Wish To Real Madrid Teammate Eduardo Camavinga On Social Media
10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium