Pundit Makes Controversial Claim About Real Madrid's Decision To Sign Kylian Mbappe
Troy Deeney has made a few baffling claims about Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe and the Frenchman's current form.
Deeney called out Mbappe's ego and even claimed that Los Blancos prioritized shirt sales over finding a winning combination when signing Mbappe. Los Merengues brought in Mbappe from PSG on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.
Mbappe is yet to reach his best form for the Madrid giants. He has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances.
Deeney, when discussing the matter, told talkSPORT:
What I think has happened is, and I don't know this to be factual, but just looking at it, my opinion is his ego has gone before his actual work ethic. Being at PSG he had the freedom to do whatever he wanted, and also the expectation wasn't as great, they were always going to win the league.- Troy Deeney
The former Watford striker added that the expectations of playing for a massive club like Real Madrid is weighing heavy on Mbappe. Deeney furthered that Mbappe is not a natural striker, a position he has mostly played at Real Madrid. He called out Los Merengues' decision to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, saying:
He can't [play on the left wing] because Vini Jr is there, so in that situation, it's a massive mistake from Real Madrid. They've gone for a name that sells shirts and the brand as opposed to what makes them win.- Kylian Mbappe
When does Kylian Mbappe return to action with Real Madrid?
Kylian Mbappe hasn't joined France's national team for the ongoing set of international matches. He is set to return to action with his club side Real Madrid following the international break. Real Madrid will play Leganes on the road in a La Liga clash on Sunday, November 24. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Mbappe performs in that game.
Recommended
Guti Reveals He Urged Real Madrid To Sign Two Current Chelsea Stars
Real Madrid Backroom Staff Reportedly Clashing With Carlo Ancelotti Over Major Issue
Edwin van der Sar Reveals Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Unique Free Kick Training Regime