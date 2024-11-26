Robert Lewandowski Joins Lionel Messi And Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo In Exclusive Champions League Club
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive UEFA Champions League milestone club.
The Polish forward became the third player in history to score 100 goals in the competition. He bagged a brace as Barcelona beat Brest 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 26.
He is now the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with his incredible 140 goals in 183 appearances. The Portuguese legend, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, scored for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus in the competition.
Lionel Messi is second, with 129 goals in 163 appearances, with his goals coming in the colors of Barcelona and PSG. Lewandowski has now scored 100 goals in the UCL in 125 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.
How many Champions League goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score for Real Madrid?
Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Champions League for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018. He won the trophy four times with the club, in 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18. During that period, he managed to bag an astonishing 105 goals in 101 appearances for the club, boasting a scoring ratio over one. Ronaldo also scored 21 goals in 59 appearances for Premier League club Manchester United and 14 goals in 23 appearances for Serie A giants Juventus.
