Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid (11/26/2024)
Carlo Ancelotti took questions from the media earlier today ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.
Los Blancos' head coach participated in the press conference before taking his team out onto the famous Anfield pitch for a training session. The Real Madrid contingent arrived in Liverpool this morning following a short flight from Madrid.
Here's a rundown of Ancelotti's pre-match press conference, per the club, ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game against Liverpool.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Real Madrid's clash with Liverpool.
Carlo Ancelotti: It's going to be a very entertaining game, as Real Madrid-Liverpool always is. These are two historic clubs in this competition. Each team has its own characteristics and we'll have to see who has the character and personality to prevail. Liverpool are always very competitive and dangerous. They were with Klopp, and they are now with their new coach.
Q: He then answered a question about receiving advice.
Carlo Ancelotti: I hear a lot of advice, but let's not forget that I've managed 1,300 games, I've done 1,300 line-ups and 4,000 substitutions. Nobody can give me advice on that.
Q: The Italian boss was asked about his current situation.
Carlo Ancelotti: I'm fine, just like the team is. The last two games have gone very well; we've found a level of performance. We're more solid, and we're feeling good. We have as much confidence as ever against a very demanding side. It's a great opportunity to get back to our best. It's going to be a great game; the team will be competitive tomorrow.
Q: Ancelotti answered a question about the right-back position ahead of the Liverpool game.
Carlo Ancelotti: Valverde did very well, but it was an emergency because I had no full-backs. Lucas Vazquez is back and he was in good condition in yesterday's training session. He'll have another session today and he's an option. It's a possibility that I didn't have against Leganes.
Q: He was then asked about the current UEFA Champions League standings.
Carlo Ancelotti: We'll have to wait and see. The league phase is a bit different from other years. Tomorrow's game will be a great match. We have to pick up points, in the games to come we have to pick up as many points as possible to be well-positioned in the standings. I don't know if we can make it into the top eight because we've already lost two games and it's not going to be easy.
Q: Ancelotti took a question about Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Carlo Ancelotti: I can't talk about Alexander Arnold because he's not my player. I have good memories of Everton. I always treat Liverpool with a lot of respect. It's a fantastic club with a great fan base, but I'm still an Everton fan.
Q: The five-time Champions League winner was asked about his players.
Carlo Ancelotti: The players are very professional and they won't risk injuries to try to play. Those who have returned from the national team have been assessed over the previous days. We had an extra day to recover because we played on Sunday and Vinicius, like Valverde, seemed to be in good condition. Then sometimes a player gets injured because there are too many games. We all know that.
Q: He then took a question about the expectations heading into Wednesday's game.
Carlo Ancelotti: It's an important match. Every win gives you more confidence, and you have more belief in the future. Liverpool are doing very well in the league, but now we're back here. We hope we can play well tomorrow with a strong line-up. You can't talk about the end of the season because it's so far away, but we hope we will be here as always.
Q: Ancelotti answered a query about Real Madrid's injury list.
Carlo Ancelotti: We've had seven cruciate injuries. How can this be avoided? It's a bit difficult to think about. It's difficult because it's not a Real Madrid problem; it's a general problem. There are many teams also in Spain and England that have a lot of injuries.
Everyone handles these things in their own way using different methodologies, but what doesn't change is the injuries. We have to deal with it. We will try, as we did last year, to make sure the injuries make us better. The injuries to Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez, and Militao against Osasuna have changed the team's dynamic. It's not a coincidence.
Q: Ancelotti was questioned about the difference in Real Madrid's recent performances.
Carlo Ancelotti: The difference was that in the last two games, we were playing more solidly and compactly. This is going to be crucial tomorrow and in the next games.
Q: He then answered a question about Raul Asencio ahead of Wednesday's game.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's a mature player with character. I don't think he's too nervous, he's always focused. He's done very well in the last two games. I'm sure he'll do well tomorrow as well.
Q: Finally, Ancelotti was asked about his former club Everton.
Carlo Ancelotti: Of course I follow Everton. I'll talk about Everton tomorrow after the match.
