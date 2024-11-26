Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos Predicted Lineup And Team News
When you need three points, one of the last places you want to play on a European night is at Anfield. Real Madrid, who sit on six points, travel to England to face Liverpool, who top the standings after four games and have won them all.
To make matters worse, Los Blancos will be without their leading scorer and star player, Vinicius Junior. News broke yesterday that the Brazilian was likely to miss up to six weeks after picking up an injury against Leganes on Sunday.
Vinicius Jr. joins the ever-growing injury list, but Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful that stand-in right-back Lucas Vazquez could return for Wednesday's game. Aurelien Tchouameni was optimistic about a return last week, but that decision could be made closer to the game.
Ancelotti has hinted at Mbappe starting on the left, with Arda Guler starting again after impressing against Leganes. Brahim Diaz could also start in place of Vinicius Jr.
MORE: Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Names Squad For UEFA Champions League Game
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-1-2-1-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois -The Belgian makes his third Champions League appearance this season after missing the Lille and AC Milan games with injuries.
RB: Lucas Vazquez -The positive news is that Lucas Vazquez should be ready to start, which is a significant boost for Carlo Ancelotti.
CB: Raul Asencio -Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to miss the game, so young defender Raul Asencio could make his Champions League debut.
CB: Antonio Rudiger -A rock at the back in the last two La Liga games, Rudiger continues to support the young Asencio at center-back.
LB: Ferland Mendy -Fran Garcia has been playing very well this season, but Ancelotti may go for more experience at left-back for a challenging Champions League game.
CDM: Eduardo Camavinga -Camavinga will drop into a holding role but push forward if Real Madrid switches to a 4-3-3 in the game.
CM: Luka Modric -Luka Modric came on for the last 10 minutes against Leganes, so he is well-rested. His experience will be necessary in a challenging atmosphere.
CM: Dani Ceballos -As mentioned, experience can be critical to a game like this, so Ceballos would be an excellent bet to start alongside Modric.
CAM: Jude Bellingham -Jude Bellingham may not have won the MOTM on Sunday, but he was influential and keeps getting closer to his best form.
ST: Arda Guler -The Turkish youngster impressed against Leganes, which could get him to start against Liverpool. Don't be surprised to see him drift to the right with Bellingham as a false nine.
ST: Kylian Mbappe -The Frenchman scored against Leganes to end his mini drought and looks to be much sharper than previously.
