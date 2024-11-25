Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Points Finger At What Caused His Injury Setback
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has pointed out the busy schedule of fixtures for his latest hamstring injury. The Brazilian winger has sustained a fitness blow and is expected to be out for around three weeks. He is set to miss a host of games, including the upcoming UEFA Champions League showdown against Liverpool at Anfield.
Vinicius has been one of Los Blancos' best attackers this season. He has so far scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 18 appearances across competitions. However, Los Merengues are set to be without one of their main men for the upcoming few weeks. The Real Madrid number 7 wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
The crazy calendar……… TO RECOVER!- Vinicius Jr
With Rodrygo also out with an injury, Vinicius' blow forces Carlo Ancelotti to shuffle his attack. Brahim Diaz, Endrick, and Arda Guler are among the most possible options to partner Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid's attack for the coming matches.
Real Madrid issue statement after Vinicius Jr's injury
Real Madrid issued a statement confirming that Vinicius Jr has suffered an injury to the femoral bicep of his left leg.
Los Blancos' statement on social media read (via Real Madrid's official website):
Following the tests carried out today on our player Vini Jr. by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg. Pending evolution.- Real Madrid
Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed that Vinicius will be out of action for three weeks. He claimed that Los Blancos' staff will look to have the superstar attacker back in action for the Intercontinental Cup in Doha on December 18. However, Vinicius could be back in action sooner.
