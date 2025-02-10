Rodrygo Aware Of Manchester City's Dangers Ahead of Champions League Playoff Game
Real Madrid and Manchester City resume their European rivalry in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday, and Los Blancos forward Rodrygo knows the English side's dangers.
The Brazilian has played in the last four meetings between the teams and knows it will be a challenging two games.
Rodrygo spoke to the media ahead of the first leg of the Champions League Playoff game against Manchester City.
It's always very difficult to play against them here. They put a lot of pressure at the start. We must have the same mentality as last season to get a good result. Almost every team that comes here suffers. They are a team that likes the ball, but we will try to have it too. I am ready to do whatever the coach asks of me.- Rodrygo
Q: On the defensive effort
Rodrygo: Ancelotti spoke to us. We know our importance in the team. If those at the back see that we are defending, that spreads to the team. The coach spoke to us, it was evident in the second half of the derby and it is key for the rest of the season.
Q: On his unforgettable night against Manchester City
Rodrygo: Two or three days ago I spoke to Valverde and told him about the game where I scored a brace. We don’t know if we’ll be able to repeat it. It’s the most special night of my career. I hope it happens again.
Q: On Ancelotti
Rodrygo: He always helps me. It is always a pleasure to work with him. He always tries to make me better and help the team. I try to get the best out of myself every day and I work hard for it.
Q: On transfer offers
Rodrygo: I don’t know much about offers because that’s my father’s business. I’m grateful that there is interest from other teams. But I’m very happy here. Playing with this shirt in the Champions League is very special and tomorrow will be the same.
