Manchester City vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic Champions League Clashes
The champions of Spain travel to the champions of England as Manchester City host Real Madrid in a blockbuster tie in the Champions League playoffs.
It is the fourth consecutive year that the sides have faced each other, in what has become a modern Champions League classic.
Ahead of Tuesday’s clash between two of the pre-tournament favorites, let’s take a look at five of the best ties between the sides over the years, starting with last season’s dramatic penalty shootout climax at the Etihad.
April 17, 2024: Real Madrid 4-4 Manchester City (Agg) (Madrid win 4-3 on penalties)
Real Madrid ran out as winners on penalties against holders Manchester City in the quarterfinals of last year’s Champions League, on their way to their fifteenth title.
The first leg at the Bernabéu left the tie beautifully poised at 3-3 in a game that will be remembered for its sensational strikes. Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol both curled home exquisitely from range, while Fede Valverde equalized on the night with a sweetly struck volley.
Back at the Etihad, Rodrygo opened the scoring early on for Los Blancos. One-way traffic followed from the Cityzens, having 70% possession and 33 attempts on goal, as Kevin De Bruyne drew the teams level in the 76th minute. The tie was taken to extra time, with Madrid hanging on to penalties. Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic failed to convert from the spot, as Ancelotti's men progressed to the semi-final in typical Madrid style.
May 17, 2023: Manchester City 5-1 Real Madrid (Agg)
One season previous, it was a different story. The semi-final tie going into the second leg was similarly set up as Kevin De Bruyne's thunderous strike canceled out Vinicius Jr.'s opener at the Bernabéu.
However, Manchester City blew Real Madrid away in the second leg at the Etihad. In a ruthless performance, Bernardo Silva hit an early double before Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez compounded Los Blancos to a humbling defeat.
City would go on to win the competition in Istanbul, their first Champions League in the clubs' history.
May 4, 2016: Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City
Another semi-final affair, as Manuel Pellegrini's City side aimed to reach their first-ever Champions League final. This one, however, was not a match for the history books.
A drab 0-0 draw at the Etihad meant the sides went into the second leg level once more. Gareth Bale's deflected cross proved the difference between the teams, as Madrid went on to beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in Milan for their eleventh title.
August 7, 2020: Manchester City 4-2 Real Madrid
A unique tie, with both legs being played six months apart due to Covid-19. City won both games 2-1 to finally reach their first final, which they went on to lose against fellow English side, Chelsea.
Pep Guardiola's side came from behind after Isco's opener to beat Madrid at the Bernabéu in a famous victory, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.
Back in Manchester, in front of no fans, Jesus grabbed the winner with a fantastic goal but City would be shocked by Lyon, as they exited at the quarter-final stage.
May 4, 2022: Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester City
A famous comeback for Real Madrid, and one of the greatest Champions League match-ups of all time.
Manchester City were entirely dominant throughout the two legs of the semi-final. They twice led by two goals in the first leg at the Etihad, winning 4-3, as Madrid were fortunate to leave Manchester just one goal behind.
Riyad Mahrez's opener at the Bernabéu gave Madrid a huge uphill battle giving City a two-goal advantage that lasted until the 90th minute. Rodrygo pulled one back with Madrid's very first shot on target of the night before he remarkably headed in again 90 seconds later, taking the tie to penalties. A monumental City collapse sent the Bernabéu into a frenzy.
Karim Benzema converted from the spot in extra-time to send Los Blancos through to the final, where Vinicius Jr.'s goal defeated Liverpool 1-0, as Madrid won the Champions League once again.
