Manchester City's Dias Plays Down Mbappe Impact Before Champions League Tie
One of Real Madrid and Manchester City will be eliminated from the Champions League before the Round of 16, with the European giants set to face off in a two-legged play-off.
With both teams failing to make it into the top eight of the League Phase table, one of the major favorites will be knocked out much earlier than they would have planned.
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias thinks he will be on the winning side and has played down the quality and importance of Kylian Mbappe in the build-up to Tuesday's first leg in his press conference (via Mundo Deportivo).
I played against Mbappe many times, even when he wasn’t the best player on his team because Neymar and Messi were there.- Ruben Dias
Dias was also asked about Real Madrid's decision to boycott the most recent Ballon d'Or ceremony in protest at Vinicius Jr. not winning it over Rodri.
I don’t think for a second that it was disrespectful. I was with Rodri and we celebrated it.- Ruben Dias
MORE: Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For First-Leg Of Champions League Playoff Match
Man City's Champions League journey last season ended at the hands of Real Madrid, and the Premier League champions would hate to see that happen again. Dias shared his frustration at how that tie panned out, with Real Madrid winning the quarter-final on penalties.
“We know how difficult it is to beat Real Madrid. Last year was frustrating because we dominated the game and lost on penalties. We know that the style of play is different, and they will make things difficult for us. We have to fight harder than ever because only then will we be able to win.- Ruben Dias
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Trip To The Etihad
Incredible Stat Shows Kylian Mbappe Is Outshining Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, And Neymar
Real Madrid To Advance Talks About Youngster’s Contract Renewal
Real Madrid Transfer News: Larsson, Rigg, Zubimendi, Scalvini & More - February 9, 2025
Real Madrid Confirms Another Defensive Injury Ahead Of Manchester City Clash