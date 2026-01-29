Thibaut Courtois Visibly Angry With Real Madrid Teammates vs Benfica

It was a tough night for Real Madrid in the Champions League, with plenty of drama in the final minutes. Los Blancos saw Raul Asencio and Rodrygo sent off for two yellow cards, but that wasn't the biggest thing to happen.

Leading 3-2, Benfica needed another goal to sneak into the playoff round. The Eagles had a free-kick with seconds remaining. Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin came up to cause mayhem and did just that, scoring with a header to send Jose Mourinho's team to the playoffs.

After the game, Los Blancos players looked dejected as they shook hands with their opponents. However, their next move got goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois visibly angry.

Thibaut Courtois orders teammates to applaud Real Madrid fans

IMAGO / HMB-Media

After the game, a Real Madrid fan (@RMadridistaNL) uploaded a video to social media showing Thibaut Courtois approaching the 3,000 or so travelling Real Madrid fans after the tough loss. However, the other players decided to head towards the tunnel.

That was met with anger by the Belgian, who visibly showed his anger, making sure the players turned round and came towards the fans. Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and a few others spun around and came over to the fans. Many did not, which will not go down well at all.

Players running inside as fast as they can. A furious Courtois can stop only a few. What a shame 🤡@RealDealPodz pic.twitter.com/pb6e8yisIK — TheDutchMadridista (@RMadridistaNL) January 28, 2026

Despite the recent good results against Monaco in the Champions League and Villarreal in La Liga, this result will be met with interest as Los Blancos face Real Valladolid at the Bernabeu on February 1.

MORE: Real Madrid Will Learn Champions League Playoff Opponent On January 30

After the shock Copa del Rey loss to Albacete, Real played at home to Levante. The crowd was hostile, even before the game kicked off. When players came out to warm up, the whistles from the crowd were as loud as they had been in a long time.

After the Benfica game, Kylian Mbappe, Fede Valverde, and Jude Bellingham spoke about the performance being poor. They all mentioned intensity, suggesting Benfica wanted the win more. That will need to change over the weekend, or the white handkerchiefs may be back out.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After a couple of positive results, Alvaro Arbeloa's future has been called into question. Is that why the club has not released a contract for the former Castilla coach? Could it be that it is until the end of the season, unless he wins a big trophy? These are questions that can only be answered then.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Kylian Mbappe Uses Strong Word To Describe The Final Moments Of Benfica vs Real Madrid

Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Defends Star Players After Real Madrid's Loss To Benfica

Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Benfica Goalkeeper Scores

Lyon Head Coach Reportedly Asks Real Madrid For Long-Term Endrick Deal