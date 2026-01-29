Kylian Mbappe Uses Strong Word To Describe The Final Moments Of Benfica vs Real Madrid

It was a bad night for Real Madrid in the Champions League as they went down 4-2 to Benfica. The loss was devastating, as Los Blancos tumbled down the standings from third to ninth. It means they will have to play a two-legged playoff to reach the Round of 16, rather than qualify automatically.

They could face the Portuguese side again when the draw is made on January 30. The home team was leading 3-2, knowing they needed one more goal to secure the final playoff spot. A free-kick in the dying seconds was headed home by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, causing amazing scenes.

Los Blancos forward Kylian Mbappe was asked about the game and did not hold back, especially regarding the final moments.

Mbappe reveals Real Madrid deserved to lose

IMAGO / HMB-Media

Many of the players gave honest assessments of the game. However, Kylian Mbappe spoke to several media companies and was blunt about the game.

When asked about the game (h/t The Tribuna), the Frenchman used the word 'disgrace' to describe the goal the team conceded to the opposition goalkeeper. Despite it not being important in the grand scheme of things for Madrid, he was not happy. He also revealed Benfica deserved the win.

"The last goal we conceded was a disgrace for us. It didn't change anything for us, except add to our shame. We deserve to be in the position we are in. We lack consistency in our performance, and that's what we need to fix. It's painful to play the playoffs, but Benfica deserved the win." Kylian Mbappe

Valverde: "We have to be self-critical and responsible for what we did on the pitch." — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 28, 2026

The 27-year-old also spoke to Real Madrid TV and revealed why he thought Los Blancos were off it on the night.

“Benfica were playing for their lives and we didn't look like we were playing for ours. That was the big problem of the game. At the start, both teams had things to play for, we were in the top 8 and they were in the top 24. We saw Benfica, but we didn't see what was at stake.” Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe revealed the team would come back with a different approach if they face Benfica again.

“We'll see what happens, but we might come back here and if so, we'll come back with a different intention. The first balls and the duels they win are not a matter of quality or tactics but of having more desire than the opponent." Kylian Mbappe

The Latest Real Madrid News

Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Benfica Goalkeeper Scores

Manchester City Reportedly Interested in Real Madrid Defender

Lyon Head Coach Reportedly Asks Real Madrid For Long-Term Endrick Deal

Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid Shortlist Fernandes, Diaz, Szoboszlai & More