Lyon Head Coach Reportedly Asks Real Madrid For Long-Term Endrick Deal

The January transfer window saw little action for Real Madrid, and as it nearly shuts, it's unlikely anything more will happen. The club brought in several young players for the youth setup, but there was one major outgoing.

Young Brazilian Endrick joined French side Lyon on loan until the end of the season. It was one of the first deals announced, with an agreement before the window opened. The club believed he would get minutes to help his development, and that has certainly happened.

The 19-year-old has impressed the Ligue 1 head coach so much that he has reportedly reached out to Los Blancos about a possible longer deal for the Brazilian.

Paulo Fonseca reaches out to Real Madrid

According to ESPN Brazil (h/t Yahoo Sports), Lyon head coach Paulo Fonseca has reached out to the Real Madrid hierarchy about possibly securing a longer deal for the teenage Brazilian. It would likely be a season-long loan deal for the 2026-27 season.

Fabrizio Romano and others have reported that Los Blancos have no interest in selling Endrick, who they see as part of the club's long-term future. It has also been said that it was a surprise that former head coach Xabi Alonso sanctioned the deal.

It's something the club will consider, but a decision won't be made until the summer. If the 19-year-old continues his hot start, the white team may believe he is ready to feature more for the first team. That will all depend on Álvaro Arbeloa, if he continues as coach past this season.

Endrick has had a blistering start to life in France. His first game came in the French Cup, where he scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win. He has also made two starts in Ligue 1, the first against Stade Brest, and, as he was involved again, assisted Abner in a 2-1 win.

The latest game was his best yet, scoring his first career hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Metz. Two goals in the first half put Les Gones 4-1 up at halftime. The Brazilian scored his third late in the game, converting a penalty that he had won.

The hope for Los Blancos is that he continues on the trajectory. The club always knew that he was a talent when they agreed on a deal when he was just 16. The loan move could kick-start his time in Europe and lead to a more permanent role back in Madrid next season.

