Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Benfica Goalkeeper Scores

Real Madrid will again be in the playoffs, as a 4-2 loss to Benfica meant they finished ninth in the standings. They could play the Portuguese side again over two legs to reach the next round.

Kylian Mbappe gave the away side the lead, and pulled one back to make it 3-2. However, they lacked plenty in attack, and were dserevinbg losers. Benfica needed a goal late on to qualify, and their goalkeeper was their savior.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will need to pick his side up for the game against Rayo Vallecano on February 1 in La Liga.

Real Madrid crash into the playoffs

Benfica started the strongest in the pouring rain, knowing three points were vital to keeping their European campaign alive this season. They nearly had the lead inside the first seven minutes. The ball cannoned around the six-yard box from a corner, deflecting just wide of the post.

After Thibaut Courtois made an amazing one-on-one save, Benfica was awarded a penalty after Jude Bellingham was said to have fouled Gianluca Prestianni. However, the referee was sent to the screen and changed his decision, no penalty.

The Belgian goalkeeper was called into action again in the 20th minute, saving brilliantly from a long-range strike from Prestianni. Benfica were putting on so much pressure that Real Madrid couldn't get out. However, a long-range effort from Arda Guler that just went wide showed the home team they were a danger.

All that pressure, but Real Madrid took the lead on the half-hour mark. Benfica switched off, allowing Kylian Mbappé to ghost in on the back post and head home a Raul Asencio cross. It took just six minutes for the home team to level, with Andreas Schjelderup scoring a header as Los Blancos were caught out in defense.

It could have been 2-1, Fede Valverde blocking the Eagles' goalscorer's shot with Cortois stranded. From the resulting corner, Leandro Barreiro missed a sitter, heading wide when all he had to do was hit th target to score. Right before half-time, Benfica were awarded a penalty, which this time stood. Vangelis Pavilidis converted, despite Courtous getting a touch.

Los Blancos came out much calmer in the second half and could have equalized after a few minutes. Vinivius Jr. headed over when he could have done better. However, there was plenty of pace on the cross, making it difficult to direct.

They may have rued the miss, with the away team making it 3-1 with an excellent counterattack goal. Schjelderup firing past the Belgian on his near post. Disaster for the Spanish team. The game shifted again, as it was the away team who pulled one back. Guler picked out Mbappe, who beat the keeper with a first-time strike.

As the away team was close to dropping out of the top eight, it was still Benfica who were pressing. Courtois making a string of good saves to keep it at 3-2. Heading into stoppage time, both teams needed another goal for different reasons. It was going to be hard for Real, as they were reduced to 10 men. Raul Asencio received a second yellow card for a late challenge. Rodrygo was also sent off for two yellow cards.

Moments later, Benfica made it 4-2, with the last touch of the game. Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin came up for a free-kick and headed past his opposite number to send Benfica to the playoffs. They could now face Real Madrid again over two legs for a place in the Round of 16.

Benfica vs Real Madrid full match highlights

It's a La Liga next for Madrid, as they face Real Valladolid at the Bernabeu on February 1. They could play Benfica or Bodoe/Glimt over two legs in February.

