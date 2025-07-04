Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: 5 Classic Matches Ahead of Club World Cup Clash

We are down to the last eight in the FIFA Club World Cup, with the final game of the four between two European giants. Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

These two teams have met regularly in the past in the UEFA Champions League, even most recently in last season's campaign. They have faced off in finals, quarter-finals, and group stage games. Since the previous meeting, both clubs have appointed new managers, in Nico Kovac for Dortmund and Xabi Alonso for Real.

IMAGO / MIS

With a spot in the semi-final up for grabs, let's take a look back at some of the classic games between the two European powerhouses.

October 22, 2024: Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund

IMAGO / Xinhua

The latest encounter between the two was a classic, especially if you're a Real Madrid fan. The Spanish side found themselves 2-0 down at half-time at the Santiago Bernabeu, thanks to goals from Donyell Malen (30') and Jamie Gittens (34'). However, in the second half, Los Blancos put on a show.

Antonio Rudiger (60') headed the home side back into the game, and two minutes later, Vinicius Jr. equalized. It wasn't until the 83rd minute that they completed the turnaround, Lucas Vázquez finishing smartly. The scoring wasn't done with Vinicius completing his hat-trick with two late goals (86' & 90+3'), rounding off an emphatic second half performance.

December 6, 2017: Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

IMAGO / Newscom World

After beating Die Schwarzgelben in the away game in the 2017-18 group stage 3-1 thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, the two teams met in the reverse fixture. It was another high-scoring game, with Real Madrid racing to a 2-0 lead inside the first 12 minutes. First Borja Mayoral (8'), then Ronaldo (12'), scoring his 7th goal against the Germans in his Los Blancos career.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brought the away team level with a goal on either side of the half, his third in two games against Real in the group stage. However, nine minutes before the end of the game, Lucas Vázquez popped up to give Real Madrid the win, but only second spot in the group behind Tottenham Hotspur.

April 24, 2013: Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid

IMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann

Real Madrid were given a mountain to climb after the first leg of the Champions League semi-final in 2013. The game took place at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, with now Barcelona player Robert Lewandowski scoring first for the home side after 5 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the game just before half-time.

Dortmund made the second leg very difficult for Los Blancos, with Lewandowski completing his hat-trick in the second half and even scoring his fourth. It was a sensational performance, one that Real could not recover from, despite winning the second leg 2-0.

December 7, 2016: Real Madrid 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

IMAGO / Fotostand

Real Madrid and Dortmund met in the UCL group stages of the 2016-17 season, with both games ending in a 2-2 draw. The second match at the Santiago Bernabeu started well for the home team, with Karim Benzema's brace giving them a solid lead (28' & 53').

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back on the hour mark, and then the same fate that had befallen Madrid in the first game succumbed to them. An 88th-minute strike from Marco Reus rescued a late point for the German team. It meant Los Blancos would finish second in the group stage.

June 1, 2024: Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid

IMAGO / NurPhoto

One of the biggest wins for Real Madrid over Borussia Dortmund came in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. Despite the German side having some excellent chances in the first half, the game stayed at 0-0 heading into the break.

It wasn't until the 74th minute that we saw the first goal, and from a surprise scorer in Dani Carvajal, who headed home from a Toni Kroos corner. Vincius Jr. made it 2-0 in the 83rd minute from a Jude Bellingham assist, securing the 15th European crown.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Quarter-Final Clash

Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso Makes U-Turn on Rodrygo (Report)

Top Serie A Club Monitoring Real Madrid Youngster Who Could Leave on Loan (Report)