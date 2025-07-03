Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso Makes U-Turn on Rodrygo (Report)

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has continuously been linked with a move away from the club this summer. It has also been mentioned that the club values him, as evidenced by Xabi Alonso speaking highly of the Brazilian when he first arrived.

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, with the former the most discussed destination.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

When Alonso first arrived from Bayer Leverkusen, he spoke about Rodrygo, and the words he used suggested that he would stay a Real Madrid player.



He's a Real Madrid player and I'm going to have a conversation with all of them because we need it and we're going to get to know each other. He's a spectacular player and we need him. Xabi Alonso on Rodrygo

According to The Athletic, Alonso may have made a U-turn on his previous thoughts, with Rodrygo being available to buy if the right offer is submitted. The same article has said that the Los Blancos hierarchy is upset with comments from the Brazilian camp, mainly from his father. Additionally, his poor performances in the second half of the season have also contributed to the club's decision.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Champions League winners PSG are also said to be on alert with the latest developments. It's excellent for Real Madrid if they do choose to sell. With so many teams interested, it may drive up his valuation, which is currently around $105 million.

