Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Quarter-Final Clash

Real Madrid will face German side Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final stage. Los Blancos beat them in the UEFA Champions League this past season, winning 5-2 after being down 2-0.

Kylian Mbappe returned in the previous game, playing the final 22 minutes of the game. Head coach Xabi Alonso will have a tough decision: start Mbappe or stick with in-form striker Gonzalo Garcia, who has scored three times in the four games.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are back in Alonso's selection thoughts, but it still could be too early for them to start, and in such a big game. It would be hard for the Spanish coach to make any changes to the team that began in the win over Juventus.

Here is Real Madrid's predicted lineup for the quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (3-5-2)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The form Courtois has shown in this tournament, it's understandable why they want to extend the Belgian's contract for multiple years at 33 years old.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German has looked a little off in terms of match sharpness in his first two starts since his injury at the back end of the season. He will be a vital player for Alonso if he continues with a back three.

CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni - Despite predominantly being a midfielder, Tchouaméni has adapted to a back three very well. His defensive awareness and calmness on the ball could mean Alonso does not purchase another center-back this summer.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Despite still adapting to life under Alonso and at Real Madrid, Huijsen appears to be on track to become a top player for many years to come.

RM: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Trent got off the mark with his first assist for the club, setting up Garcia with a delightful cross. Expect that to be the first of many for the Englishman.

CM: Federico Valverde - Valverde deserved a goal against Juventus, forcing three good saves from the keeper. Has taken to wearing the captain's armband and will likely wear it much more in the future.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham still doesn't look his self, still playing with a shoulder injury. However, you can not fault his efforts in-game.

CM: Arda Guler - The young Turks' performances likely mean he will rarely play from the right again. Guler links play brilliantly and can make things happen in tight spaces.

LM: Fran Garcia - The new formation appears to suit Garcia, and he has delivered some of his best performances in a Real Madrid shirt during this tournament.

ST: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian appears to be a different player under Alonso, making a significantly better defensive shift. He looks likely to sign a contract extension after the tournament.

ST: Gonzalez Garcia - Mbappe is available, and Alonso must be tempted to start him. However, Garcia has scored three goals in four games and looks to be in top form.

