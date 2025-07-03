Top Serie A Club Monitoring Real Madrid Youngster Who Could Leave on Loan (Report)

All the news regarding Real Madrid transfer rumors appears to focus on players heading to the club. However, several players will be leaving this summer, following the conclusion of the Club World Cup. Rodrygo appears to be a candidate and is expected to bring in a substantial amount of money.

Another player who could depart is another Brazilian, Endrick. However, it would just be a loan deal, with him only signing last summer. He also turns 19 at the end of this month, so there is plenty of time for him to develop into a star player, something they expected when they agreed to sign him as a 16-year-old.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Rumors of him potentially being available for loan have put teams on high alert, with one Serie A team emerging as a possible suitor. According to Foot Italia, Juventus would be interested in adding Endrick to their squad. Head coach Igor Tudor wants to add more firepower to the attack and could lose striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

Endrick has just joined up with Xabi Alonso's squad in the United States after recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up at the back end of the 2024-25 season. Under Carlo Ancelotti, he struggled to break into the team consistently, playing mainly as a substitute.

IMAGO / Middle East Images

The emergence of Gonzalo Garcia and the signing of Franco Mastantuono mean there could be limited opportunities for Endrick. A loan move may be a good move for the teenage forward. Alonso will likely asses his squad after the Club World Cup, and make a decision.

