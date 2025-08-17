Real Madrid vs Osasuna: 4 Classic La Liga Matches

Real Madrid get the new season underway on August 19, the last game of week 1 in La Liga. They take on Osasuna, a team they beat 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, but they have a new head coach this season in Italian Alessio Lisci.

Los Blancos have a strong record against their gameweek one opponents, having not lost since the 2010-11 season. They are unbeaten in 23 games against Los Rojillos, winning 17 and drawing 6, the last game being a 1-1 draw.

Heading into the game, here are five classic games between Real Madrid and Osasuna in La Liga.

March 16, 2024: Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid

IMAGO / CordonPress

Real Madrid continued their unbeaten run in the league, taking it to 23 games with a win over Osasuna. It was an eventful opening 20 minutes, with three goals. First, Vinicius Jr needed just four minutes to open the scoring, before Ante Budimir leveled the game three minutes later. An unlikely scorer in Dani Carvajal gave the visitors back the lead in the 18th minute.

That goal was set up by Fede Valverde, who completed a hat-trick of assists. Goals from Brahim Diaz (61') and a second for Vinicius Jr. (64'), both assisted by the Uruguayan, gave Los Blancos a strong lead. Osasuna did pull one back in added on time from Iker Muñoz, but it was a mere consolation.

December 2, 2000: Osasuna 2-3 Real Madrid

IMAGO / Camera 4

After six years away from the top division, Osasuna got to face Real Madrid again. The first game in Pamplona was a classic. The home team had a great start to the game with Óscar Arpón scoring after 18 minutes. Raul Gonzalez equalized with a lovely free-kick in the 38th minute, four minutes after Fernando Hierro had seen a penalty saved. Goalkeeper Nuno Espírito Santo was sent off for the foul, with substitute Ricardo Sanzol, first touch, saving the spot-kick.

Fernando Morientes gave Real Madrid the lead in the 55th minute. However, Ivan Campo deflected a cross into his own goal to level the game up once again ten minutes later. Los Blancos did take all three points thanks to a long-range effort from Iván Helguera in stoppage time.

March 31, 2012: Osasuna 1-5 Real Madrid

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

Real Madrid hit Osasuna for five at the El Sadar, with three goals coming in the first half. Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the seventh minute, before late goals in the first half from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuaín.

Nino pulled a goal back in the 55th minute for the home team, but it was just a hiccup as Ronaldo and Higuain added one more each, completing their braces. The goal from the Portuguese international was an excellent free-kick.

November 9, 2024: Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna

IMAGO / Alex Perez

After a tough start to the season, Real Madrid began to turn things around, with a 4-0 thumping of Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Jr. gave Los Blancos the lead, before Jude Bellingham made it 2-0 just before half-time. The assist came from center-back Raul Asencio, making his debut for the injured Eder Militao in the opening 30 minutes.

The Brazilian completed his hat-trick in the second half, his second goal from a brilliant assist by goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, the third a well-taken goal, and his eighth goal of the season in 13 games.

