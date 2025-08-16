Osasuna Head Coach Reacts to Real Madrid's Attempt to Push Back Opening Match

Real Madrid will get their La Liga campaign underway on August 19 as they welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos looked to postpone the game to a later date due to their involvement in the Club World Cup this summer.

Despite two appeals, Real Madrid were knocked back both times, and were informed they will play on the said date. Osasuna head coach Alessio Lisci was asked about the situation in an interview with the United Arab Emirates media outlet Erem News. The new Osasuna head coach did not agree or disagree with the white team's decision but instead revealed why playing in the Club World Cup benefits Los Blancos.

No, I think the opposite. A tournament like the Club World Cup or big friendlies were very important for them; they helped them adapt to the new coach and play high-level matches. I think they're in a better position than us now, because they played demanding matches. They're a very complete team and will arrive at the opening match well prepared. Alessio Lisci

IMAGO / PsnewZ

The Italian was appointed the manager of Osasuna this summer, and is looking forward to the challenge of Real Madrid, calling them the most formidable challenge in La Liga.

It's undoubtedly one of the toughest matches in LaLiga, perhaps the toughest, because Real Madrid was one of the best teams last season. I think it will be a very challenging start. We like to play against the big teams; we even wish we could face them every week. So we're happy to face them and are working hard to be ready for that particular match. Alessio Lisci

The Latest Real Madrid News:

