Real Madrid Transfer News: Donnarumma, Lunin, Konate & More - August 15, 2025

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has recently signed a new two-year contract, but Los Blancos could see some changes at the position that could affect the future of the club. The Madrid club may also face new competition in their pursuit of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

Real Madrid are said to be monitoring the situation regarding PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian was left out of the UEFA Super Cup squad and has posted on social media suggesting he will leave the club after being pushed out. He has just one year left on his contract, and it has put many teams on alert, including Real Madrid. The Spanish side would be only interested in a move next summer when he would be available on a free. - Mundo Deportivo

Turkish side Fenerbahce are interested in Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, and is prepared to offer a player plus cash for the Ukrainian. Dominik Livakovic, who currently plays for Jose Mourinho's side, is the player in question, and would mean Los Blancos still have a backup if they let Lunin leave this summer. - Samet Cayir,

Barcelona is looking at pipetting rivals Real Madrid to the transfer of Ibrahima Konate. The Liverpool center-back is heading into his final year of his contract, and reportedly may not sign a new deal with the Premier League champions. Los Blancos and PSG have been linked with a move, with Barca the latest club to be offered the chance to sign Konate as Liverpool look to cash in. - Foot Mercato

IMAGO / Action Plus

Real Madrid could be about to receive a $35 million (€30 million) payday thanks to a 50% sell-on clause. Los Blancos' rival Atletico Madrid are interested in Real Sociedad winger Kubo, and a deal would see their rivals pocket half of the transfer fee. - MARCA

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid's Percentage To Win La Liga Revealed By Opta, But Are They No.1?

Real Madrid Could Receive Big Payday as Rival Eyes Swoop for La Liga Winger (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Wharton, Konate, Romero, Ceballos & More - August 14, 2025