Javier Tebas Continues to Criticise Real Madrid's Decisions in Latest Rant

The new La Liga season has not started for Real Madrid, but the president of the league, Javier Tebas, continues to have an opinion on every decision Los Blancos make.

During the summer, he criticised the white club for their decision to appeal against the scheduled date of their opening league game. Xabi Alonso's team was knocked back twice and will play on August 19 against Osasuna. Tebas wrote a lengthy social media post suggesting that, with the number of players they have on the roster, they don't need to postpone the game due to a limited preseason.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tebas has criticized Real Madrid again, this time for their decision to register Franco Mastantuono in the Castilla team.

Real Madrid Going Against Integrity - Javier Tebas

Real Madrid have decided to register Franco Mastantuono in the Castilla squad, which has freed up a space in the senior squad, possibly for a new signing. La Liga teams can only register 25 players in the senior team, and can play in the team up until January.

Speaking in an interview on Tablero Deportivo on Radio Nacional de España, Tebas had an issue with Los Blancos' decision not to add Mastantuono to the first team.

If we get an attack of integritis, which we get a lot of attacks of integritis, we have to analyze a lot of things. Listen, and it's not a financial issue, let's be clear, teams in the First Division have to have 25 players. Now, Real Madrid has put one with the number 30 in the reserve team and he's never going to play in the reserve team. Javier Tebas

Tebas continued, suggesting Real Madrid are going against the integrity of the league.

Does that go against the integrity of the competition, because the rules say 25 tokens, yes or no? Well, I don't think so. Javier Tebas

