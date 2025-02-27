Real Madrid vs Real Betis: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid travel to Andalusia to face Real Betis on Saturday. They travel looking to move to the top of La Liga before Barcelona plays against Real Sociedad one day later.
The reverse fixture ended 2-0 to Los Blancos, with Betis not winning any of the last nine league head-to-heads.
Real Betis sit 7th in the league, just outside the European spots, in a largely inconsistent season for Manuel Pellegrini's men.
The sides have met 117 times in La Liga, with Madrid coming out on top in the majority, winning 64 of the encounters. Here are five classic league matches between the sides.
September 26, 2020: Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos scored a late penalty to give Madrid the three points at the Benito Villamarín early in the 2020/21 season.
In a game played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, goals from William Carvalho and Aissa Mandi gave Betis a 2-1 half-time lead over Los Blancos.
A second-half comeback from Madrid, through an Emerson Royale own goal and Ramos' spot kick, secured the victory.
October 15, 2016: Real Betis 1-6 Real Madrid
In the early stages of their 2016/17 title-winning campaign, Real Madrid thrashed Real Betis 6-1 in their backyard.
As part of the rout, current Betis player Isco scored a brace for Los Blancos, with other contributions coming from Varane, Marcelo, Ronaldo, and Benzema.
March 8, 2020: Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid
Former Barcelona man Cristian Tello gave Betis their first home victory against Madrid since 2012.
Betis went ahead through center-back Sidnei before a Karim Benzema penalty leveled the game before halftime. After an end-to-end second half, Tello coolly found the back of the net in the 82nd minute, as Betis went on to win.
It was a shock loss for Madrid, which was at the top then and gave up the top spot to Barcelona. Not that it would matter, however, as Madrid, under Zinedine Zidane, won their 34th La Liga title.
January 18, 2014: Real Betis 0-5 Real Madrid
Goals from each of the famous attacking trio of Ronaldo, Benzema, and Bale helped Madrid demolish Betis in the 2013/14 season.
Second-half goals from Angel Di Maria and Alvaro Morata made it 5, as the star studded front 3, dubbed as BBC, displayed their potential capabilities in their first season together.
February 18, 2018: Real Betis 3-5 Real Madrid
In a thrilling La Liga encounter, Real Madrid came out on top in a 5-3 victory at the Benito Villamarín.
Betis led 2-1 at halftime, but a second-half 15-minute flurry of goals by Madrid, from Ramos, Asensio, and Ronaldo, made it 4-2 in 65 minutes.
Sergio Leon pulled one back for Betis to ensure a nervy finish before Benzema put the game beyond all doubt with a stoppage-time goal to make it 5-3.
