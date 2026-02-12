Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Classic La Liga Matches

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action this weekend, welcoming a familiar foe to the Bernabeu in Real Sociedad. The opponents are unbeaten in the last seven league games, and are also in a good place to make the Copa del Rey final.

Los Blancos have faced Sociedad the seventh most out of any other team, 184 times. The Spanish giants have won 103 games, resulting in a 56% win ratio, and have won the last five meetings in La Liga (per Transfermarkt

There have been some amazing matches, with over 600 goals in those 184 games, meaning over 3 goals per game. So we could be in for goals in the matchup on February 14.

Ahead of the game against Txuri-urdin, here are some classic games between the two sides.

Cristiano Ronaldo Secures the Perfect Hat-Trick

It was the Cristiano Ronaldo show as Real Madrid secured a much-needed win against Real Sociedad as they chased down Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the top. Lucas Vazquez got the scoring underway before Ronaldo scored his first, turning home a Marcelo cross with his right foot.

Toni Kroos made it three, with the Portuguese star heading home a fourth three minutes later, resulting in a 4-0 half-time lead. Sociedad pulled one back, with Ronaldo completing the perfect hat-trick, tapping home with his left foot after rounding the keeper.

Result - Real Madrid 5-2 Real Sociedad, February 10, 2018

Real Madrid Hold on for Huge Victory

Real Madrid secured a huge three points in San Sebastian to move top of the table on head-to-head games. After Barcelona's 0-0 draw against Sevilla, three points would take Los Blancos level on points with their rivals with eight games to play.

After a goalless first half, the away team scored a 50th-minute penalty courtesy of Sergio Ramos, with Karim Benzema adding a second with 20 minutes to go. Sociedad pulled a goal back, making it a nervous final stage, but the Madrid side held on for the win.

Result - Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid, June 21, 2020

Seven Goal Thriller and Two Red Cards

One of the more entertaining games between the two ended with three points for Real Madrid. However, despite taking the lead through Karim Benzema inside two minutes, they were reduced to ten men when goalkeeper Antonio Adan was dismissed. Xabi Prieto scored from the resulting penalty, and equalized again before half-time after Sami Khedira scored.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in two minutes to give the ten men a strong lead. However, Prieto completed his hat-trick, which was set to make it a nervous last 15 minutes. That comeback was scuppered when Sociedad had Dani Estrada sent off for two yellow cards in the 80th minute.

Result - Real Madrid 4-3 Real Sociedad, January 6, 2013

