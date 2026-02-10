One Real Madrid Player Reportedly Preferred Xabi Alonso to Alvaro Arbeloa
It's been a rollercoaster start to 2026 for Real Madrid. Moving on from head coach Xabi Alonso after just seven months in charge. Then, bringing in Alvaro Arbeloa, who has guided his team to four consecutive La Liga wins.
They were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by second-tier side Albacete, and also slipped into the Champions League playoffs, despite being third heading into the last game.
Rewinding to the departure of Alonso, many believe it was more than just the results. It had been reported that players were frustrated with the Spanish head coach, causing a rift between them and the coach. However, one player is said to feel differently about Alonso compared to the current manager, Arbeloa.
According to a report from Cadena Cope, they believe that Kylian Mbappe preferred working under Xabi Alonso rather than Alvaro Arbeloa. His stats would suggest it doesn't matter who he plays under, but it could be on a relationship level off the field.
The Mbappe relationship is just a report and may not be true. However, there is another player who looks to be unhappy with the current coach. Dani Carvajal is reportedly unhappy with Arbeloa and the club, with that having more legs to be true.
The 34-year-old is in the final five months of his contract, and his future is uncertain. The club captain returned from injury at the start of 2026 and has appeared in just two games as a substitute, playing 15 minutes or less.
When David Jimenez started against Valencia over Carvajal, that raised eyebrows in the fanbase. Even more so when Trent Alexander-Arnold came on, his first time being in the squad since his injury in November.
Then a video emerged of Carvajal looking visibly upset after the game, talking to fitness coach Antonio Pintus. There aren't many coaches who are loved by the full squad, and there have even been teams where players don't get along.
It's a buisness, and head coaches also know that not getting results means they are out of a job. That is what happened to Alonso, and it can happen to Arbeloa. One good thing is that if the rumors are true regarding Mbappe and Arbeloa, it's not changing his form, as he continues to be red hot in front of the goal..
