Alvaro Arbeloa Questioned Regarding Handling of Dani Carvajal by Former Coach

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has been in the news plenty this past week. After not starting in favour of Castilla player David Jimenez against Valencia, questions were raised about his future. That was made worse with Trent Alexander-Arnold coming on, despite just returning from injury.

After the game, a video circulated on social media of a visibly upset Carvajal, speaking to fitness coach Antonio Pintus on the Mestalla pitch. We don't know what was being said, but he was seen to be angry, possibly about his lack of game time.

The 34-year-old has been available for all 10 games in 2026, starting none of them. A former coach has spoken about this past weekend's situation, criticizing Arbeloa for his handling of Carvajal.

Arbeloa Said to Have Handled Carvajal Incorrectly

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Former head coach of Getafe and Sevilla Quique Sánchez Flores spoke on the Cope radio program 'El Partidazo'. He questioned if there was any dialogue between the player and the coach, and if there wasn't, it would be a big problem.

"The only thing that would truly worry me is if there had been no dialogue, or if there were no dialogue between the coach and the player, because when there's no dialogue, the lack of communication breeds conflict." Quique Sánchez Flores

Flores continued, suggesting that if he were the head coach of Los Blancos and he knew he would not play Carvajal, his decision would be clear.

"Honestly, if I were the Real Madrid coach and I had to take Carvajal knowing I wasn't going to play him, I wouldn't take him." Quique Sánchez Flores

With under five months left on his current contract. Reports have suggested the club are cautious about offering a new deal to their captain.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Like most players at Real Madrid, Flores believes they are not used to sitting on the bench for long periods. More so for Carvajal, who is the club captain.

"Carvajal is a player who, since arriving at Real Madrid, has been an undisputed starter, and he's a player who is obviously thinking about playing, but he's not used to being a substitute." Quique Sánchez Flores

At 34, Carvajal will have been hoping for one last World Cup with Spain this year. However, time is ticking away to make the squad, which is perhaps why he is seen to be angry. There is still time, but he will need to show Arbeloa he is ready to start games.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Arsenal Legends Shower Former Real Madrid Striker With Praise

One Real Madrid Player Reportedly Preferred Xabi Alonso to Alvaro Arbeloa

The Player Set To Replace Dani Carvajal At Real Madrid If He Leaves This Summer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid Want Arsenal Target, Rodri, Vitinha, & More