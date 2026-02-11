Arsenal Legends Shower Former Real Madrid Striker With Praise

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been in the news recently for switching teams in the Saudi Pro League in January. The Frenchman made the move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal, looking for his second league title.

It would not be a surprise, given that Benzema has won so many trophies with his previous teams and as an individual. Now at the age of 38, we don't know how long we have left to see one of the greats on the field.

There aren't many who can do what he has done on the field, and former players are aware of that. On a recent podcast, two Arsenal Legends discussed Benzema and showed him praise.

Arsenal Pair Huge Fans of Benzema's Qualities

Discussing the Frenchman on the Overlap podcast, Arsenal pair Ian Wright and Dennis Bergkamp spoke about the former Real Madrid player. Bergkamp had some huge praise for the striker, even saying that he shows young players Benzema's qualities, especially his movement.

"I try to teach Benzema’s movements to the children who are strikers. He was unbelievable. I try to put it in the head of strikers I worked with. His runs were amazing." Dennis Bergkamp

Wright was also full of praise, suggesting that benzmea is not rated enough by people in the game. The pundit also spoke about his happiness when he saw him win the Ballon d'Or.

"Karim Benzema is very underrated. I’m pleased that towards the end, he got his flowers with his Ballon d'Or." Ian Wright

That Ballon d'Or win came in 2022, beating Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne comfortably. It came after winning La Liga, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman was the top scorer in the UCL campaign, scoring 15 times.

After the 38-year-old left Los Blancos, it dawned on fans how great Benzema was. Despite having some great forwards, his attributes were missed. He has continued to be impressive in the Saudi Pro League and could win another title this season.

Real Madrid fans will never forget Benzema, who was part of some of the biggest wins in the club's history. Perhaps he will be appreciated further when he retires.

