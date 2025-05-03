Hansi Flick Reveals How Lamine Yamal Can Become Like Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi
Lamine Yamal is currently one of the best players in world football. At only 17, Yamal has the entire world at his feet. He looks mature beyond his years and is as skillful as they come. The teenage sensation has been tipped as the next big thing in Soccer.
Many have compared Yamal to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. And some believe Yamal is better at 17 than the two legends were. However, they have maintained the same quality over two decades.
Hansi Flick has now spoken about how Yamal can become like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Speaking to the media ahead of Barcelona's game against Real Valladolid, Flick said:
He knows what I want from him. "When you are able to play at this level, you have to show it again. It's not about one game. Every player has potential to get better and this is also what he needs.
Emphasizing on the importance of work ethic, Flick said:
It's not only the talent, the genius he is, it's also hard work when you want to reach this level, [like Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, the big, big players in the past. We all have to stay calm and let's see what happens. We are really happy that he's playing with us and he's on this level at 17, it's unbelievable.
Flick further said:
We know he also has to work hard to [maintain] this and maybe to get better and better. I think also he wants this. It's not the end.
Lamine Yamal has made 49 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 24 assists across competitions.
