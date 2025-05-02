Liverpool Star Told to Follow What Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale Did At Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are two of this century's most important Real Madrid players. The superstar forwards and Karim Benzema formed the iconic BBC trio that helped Los Blancos achieve massive success.
Apart from their inevitable natural talent, both Ronaldo and Bale spent significant hours in the gym to take care of their bodies. That helped them become two of the most successful athletes in recent history.
Liverpool star Conor Bradley has now been told to do the same. The full-back's potential is visible. However, Stephen Warnock believes Bradley needs to get stronger physically in order to reach a new height. He told Egypt Betting Sites:
What you've seen with Conor Bradley is that the potential is there. He's got that quality when he gets on the ball, when he plays. The only thing that has probably gone against him at the moment is just the injuries that he's picked up. I think the biggest thing I'd say to him is make sure you get in that gym in the summer and make sure that you strengthen yourself, get stronger.- Stephen Warnock
Bringing in the Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale references, Warnock said:
You look at the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale when they go to Real Madrid - they almost turn into monsters, don't they? In the way that they hit the gym and suddenly, they're physically more strong and better specimens. I go back to that word again, robust. You look at the best players in the world, the likes of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Mohamed Salah - they are always available for selection. And that's not down to pure luck or coincidence. That's down to the hard work.- Stephen Warnock
Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale were two super athletes. They achieved tremendous success with Real Madrid. Bradley is part of a Liverpool team that look set for a bright future. Following the Ronaldo and Bale formula might help them become even better.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Jude Bellingham Thanks David Beckham While Wishing Him A Happy 50th Birthday
Former Real Madrid And Brazilian Forward Warns Endrick About Agreeing To Loan Deal
Inter Milan Look To Raid Real Madrid Of Two Players This Summer
Georgina Rodriguez Posts Adorable Snap Of Daughter Bella Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal