Real Madrid Eyes Kylian Mbappe-Style Move For PSG's Latest Star [Report]
Real Madrid are no stranger to playing the waiting game, and their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe last summer proved they're willing to be patient to sign the players they want.
Moreover, Los Blancos are reportedly close to signing Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold as a free agent this summer. The waiting game has worked for the Spanish side, so could they again be willing to wait on a player until 2029?
MORE: Jude Bellingham Thanks David Beckham While Wishing Him A Happy 50th Birthday
Bernabeu Digital reports that Real Madrid are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain youngster Desire Doue for a potential move. The 19-year-old moved from Stade Rennais to the French capital last summer and signed a contract until 2029.
The report suggests that Real Madrid knows signing him is nearly impossible because of his current club. Doue's contract runs until 2029 when he'll be 23, so any move for him would be a long-term plan if he continues to develop. Still, Bernabeu Digital adds that it's clear that Madrid has already started tracking the French winger's progress.
Doue has put himself in the spotlight during the UEFA Champions League stage with quality performances against Liverpool and Aston Villa. If the teenager could put on a top performance against Arsenal next week to push PSG to the final, his stock would only continue to rise.
It will be interesting to see if being patient on Doue works out for Real Madrid like it did with Mbappe or whether it's a transfer file that falls by the wayside.
