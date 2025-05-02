Jude Bellingham Thanks David Beckham While Wishing Him A Happy 50th Birthday
Former Real Madrid legend David Beckham is celebrating his 50th birthday today, which seems unbelievable. The English midfielder played for Los Blancos during a Galácticos era from 2003 to 2007, which does not feel that long ago.
Former players, friends, and family are visiting social media to wish Beckham a happy birthday. One of which is current Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.
The 21-year-old wrote on his Instagram story, wishing him a happy birthday while also thanking him for his help during his short career so far. He also used a picture of himself wearing a Real Madrid Beckham jersey with the famous No.23.
Happy 50th to THE Legend! Thanks for all the guidance.- Jude Bellingham
Bellingham dropped the goat emoji into his message while thanking him for guidance. Beckham was seen as a leading light during his England career, nicknamed "Golden Balls" during his time. Bellingham may not have a nickname, but he is also seen as the best talent on the team at just 21.
The 50-year-old kicked off his birthday celebrations with a party on Wednesday at his $13 million home in the Cotswolds, England, with his family, per The Daily Mail. Beckham will likely continue his celebrations into the weekend, hitting a key milestone.
