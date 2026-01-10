AFCON Update For Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz

This weekend sees plenty of club football being played across the world, including the Supercopa de España final between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in Saudi Arabia, after both teams won their semi-finals in midweek.

However, it also marks the quarter-final stage of the 2025-26 AFCON. With it, there has been a return to action for Brahim Diaz and the hosts, Morocco.

After seven points from their three group stage games, Diaz's side drew unfancied Tanzania in the round of 16. Despite an underwhelming performance, Morocco advanced thanks to a goal from Real Madrid's number 21 after 64 minutes, making it four goals in as many games at the AFCON.

Brahim Diaz and Morocco book place in semi-final

IMAGO / Middle East Images

Then, on Friday evening, the hosts entertained Cameroon in a spicy-looking affair. Like in the first four games under manager Walid Regragui, Diaz was deployed on the right-hand side for this encounter. Former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi was behind him at right-back.

After a cagey start to the game, Morocco took the lead after 26 minutes. A corner was directed towards the goal, and there was Diaz at the back post to force the ball over the line. This goal made it 5 in 5 for him at this AFCON - the first player to score in the first five games since 1968.

IMAGO / Chris Milosi

From there, his side was in the perfect game state. They prefer the games where they can sit back and frustrate the opposition, whilst looking to counterattack. With around 18 minutes to go, Cameroon had their best chance of the game, with a header at the far post being directed off.

Then, just two minutes later, Morocco punished them with a superb, arrowed finish from a set piece. From there, at 2-0. They were able to see the game out very comfortably to book their place in the semi-final.

IMAGO / Chris Milosi

As the game approached stoppage time, Diaz was withdrawn through cramp, but it looked nothing more than that. Another big performance from the Real Madrid man, who could well win the player of the tournament award.

So, what's next for Morocco? They will face the winner of the Algeria vs Nigeria quarter-final, which is scheduled for January 10. This semi-final will take place on Wednesday, the 14th of January, with a 21:00 CET kick-off.

Something worth noting: there is a third-place play-off in AFCON, meaning that regardless of what happens in the semi-final, Diaz will be unavailable for Real Madrid's home game against Levante next weekend (as well as the games against Barcelona and Albacete before that).

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Reportedly Could Be Without Experienced Player vs Barcelona

Arsenal Legend Believes Chelsea Should Sign Real Madrid Star Antonio Rudiger

Vinicius Jr. And Teammates Fire Shots At Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone

Positive News For Real Madrid Regarding Kylian Mbappe's Injury