As many of you will be aware, the 2025-26 Africa Cup of Nations is well underway, with the final round of 16 ties being played later on today and tomorrow.

The hosts of this tournament are Brahim Diaz's Morocco, who, with home advantage and a starting XI valued at 250 million Euros, are expected to win the tournament for the first time since 1976, and only the second time ever.

A solid, if unspectacular, group stage saw The Atlas Lions comfortably qualify for the knockout stages. They picked up seven points from their three games, with Diaz finding the back of the net in each game, making him the only player at this year's AFCON to score in every group game.

Brahim Diaz stars in Morocco win

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

So, the groups are taken care of. The first test of the knockout stages was a game against Tanzania on Sunday, January 4. Like in the first three games, Diaz was again deployed off the right-hand side for this one.

The opening stages had a nervous, tense feel, with Tanzania nearly taking a shock lead after just three minutes. The first half ended 0-0, and stayed that way for the first 19 minutes of the second half.

With 64 minutes on the clock, Diaz picked the ball up inside the box before firing a low shot from a tight angle, even though he had options to cross the ball to. Despite goalkeeper Hussein Masaranga getting to the ball, he was unable to keep the effort out, in a moment he will not want to see back again.

Nevertheless, the Real Madrid forward had scored again, making it four goals in four AFCON games. He is now the outright top scorer of the competition so far. His goal was assisted by former Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi.

IMAGO / Loulidiphoto

It had been a pretty passive performance from Morocco before the goal, and even more so afterwards. For the remaining 26 minutes plus stoppage time, the hosts did not have a single shot of any note. Despite this, they were able to hold on and advance to the quarter-finals.

The previous edition of AFCON saw the North Africans defeated in the round of 16, so it is already progress on their last attempt. However, their performances will have to improve if they are to win the tournament. For the quarter-final, Diaz's side will face Cameroon at 20:00 CET on Friday, in what promises to be a very exciting tie.

