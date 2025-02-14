Didier Deschamps Confirms Kylian Mbappe’s Future In France’s National Team
Kylian Mbappe is currently enjoying a rich vein of form at Real Madrid, after a slow start to life at Los Blancos.
The Frenchman, however, has not played for his national team for some time. Mbappe was not on the France team for the international breaks in October and November.
France coach Didier Deschamps has now spoken about Mbappe's future for Les Bleus. Deschamps confirms Mbappe will be back in the squad for the games in March.
Speaking to L'Equipe, Deschamps said:
Of course he'll be there. Why wouldn't he be? Yes, for very specific reasons [he was not here] but he'll be there if nothing happens to him between now and then. He's very attached to the French team, even if he's had a complicated personal period. He's back to full fitness, and you can see that in his game, and in his head too.
Deschamps added:
Few holidays, little preparation, six complicated months in Paris, back pain, a broken nose at the Euro – these things obviously have athletic and psychological consequences, not to mention his adjustment to Madrid. It took some time, but it fell into place because he did everything necessary.
Kylian Mbappe has already achieved massive success with France in his young career. As a teenager, he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The 26-year-old is currently France's captain and has made 86 appearances for his country. Mbappe boasts an impressive record of 48 goals and 35 assists for his national team.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Kylian Mbappe Speaks About Pressure Of Playing For Real Madrid
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Osasuna vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Throwback Photo With Georgina Rodriguez On Valentine’s Day
Real Madrid Star Explains The Major Reason Why He Rejected Arsenal At 16