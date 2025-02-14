Kylian Mbappe Speaks About Pressure Of Playing For Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid from PSG on a free transfer during the summer transfer window. and the Frenchman had a slow start to life in the Spanish capital.
There was a lot of pressure on Mbappe at the start and he was subject to constant criticism for a lack of form. Mbappe, though, has turned things around and is currently a pillar in the attack for Los Blancos and has been churning out consistent goal contributions.
The Frenchman has now opened up on the pressure of playing for Real Madrid.
Speaking on the Amazon Prime Video documentary "Real Madrid How Could I Not Love You," Mbappe said:
Real Madrid, how can I not love you. It’s easy to say that you have the dream of playing for Real Madrid, but in the end there are players who don’t enjoy the pressure. I enjoy the whole game, I feel the pressure and I like that because I need it to do well, play well, make a sacrifice for the team. For me, in training, every day. I have to feel this pressure, this love too because all the affection that Real Madrid has given me from day one, and before, was incredible. But I also need this pressure to play, enjoy my game and help the team as much as I can, with my quality.
Kylian Mbappe has so far scored 23 goals and three assists in 35 appearances for Real Madrid. The 26-year-old has now been scoring on a consistent basis. He has already lifted two trophies, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Consider $85 Million Arsenal Star The Jude Bellingham of Defenders
Key Manchester City Pair Set To Miss Champions League Game Against Real Madrid
Osasuna Star Offers Lavish Praise For Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr
Cristiano Ronaldo Earned Staggering Amount To Top Highest-Paid Athletes List