Harry Kane Confirms New England Role for Jude Bellingham

Last month, the England national team became the first European side to qualify for next summer's World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, with a ruthless and efficient 5-0 win away to Latvia in Riga.

However, they did so without Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, who Thomas Tuchel left out of the squad to allow him to complete his full recovery from the shoulder surgery he had after the Club World Cup.

This raised lots of discourse within the English football media regarding the 22-year old's role under Tuchel for England, despite the manager making it clear that it was to allow a full recovery. However, the talk of Bellingham not being hugely fancied went up another level when he was benched for Morgan Rogers against Serbia on Thursday evening.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite being fully fit and in good form, Tuchel opted for the Aston Villa man instead. After an average performance, Rogers was substituted in the second half and we saw a bright cameo from Bellingham, who was involved in the build up of the second goal. Still, questions remained.

Harry Kane Labels Jude Bellingham in England Leadership Group

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, there has been some news that could perhaps quash the talk that the Real Madrid star does not have an important role to play leading up to the World Cup.

England captain Harry Kane has confirmed, courtesy of the English tabloid the Daily Mirror, that Bellingham is part of the new England leadership group, alongside the captain himself, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice of Arsenal, and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace.

Now, it is worth mentioning that being part of the leadership group does not guarantee you will start. Conor Coady was part of it during Gareth Southgate's tenure, and he only played dead rubber games to give the starters a rest. However, it does, surely, put to bed the talk that Tuchel is not a fan of Bellingham's character and demeanor.

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka | Imago.com

Although it was interesting to see Rogers start on Thursday, you get the idea that Bellingham will be starting at the World Cup. The noise regarding his exclusion from the squad in October was ludicrious and incredibly over the top.

It proved to be the correct decision - with England doing fine in Bellingham's absence, and the attacking midfielder thriving at club level, having had the appropriate time to rest and recover to get back to his physical peak. Again, whilst nothing is guaranteed, there is a good chance that all of Kane, Bellingham, Saka, Rice and Guehi are starting for Tuchel's side in North America next summer.

Finally, it worth noting that the Real Madrid number ten is starting for England in their final World Cup qualifer away to Albania later today.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Toni Kroos Names Former Real Madrid Manager as His Best Coach

Did Vinicius Jr. Take Swipe at Xabi Alonso While Praising Carlo Ancelotti?

Further Injury Woes for Real Madrid as Defender Returns to Club for Evaluation

AZ Alkmaar Set Price Tag for Kees Smit as Real Madrid and Others Circle