AZ Alkmaar Set Price Tag for Kees Smit as Real Madrid and Others Circle

AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit is one of the hottest prospects in world soccer at the moment. The 19-year-old is being monitored by some of the world's top clubs, including Real Madrid. Los Blancos were rumored to be interested in making a move this past summer, but decided not to add a central midfielder.

That could change next summer, and if the belief is that Smit is going to be a target, the Dutch side have set the price. They are willing to listen to offers that surpass $29 million (€25 million), which would break their current record. That was the sale of Tijani Reijnders to AC Milan for $28 million (€24 million), who then moved on to Manchester City.

The club will not sell its prized asset unless it breaks that record, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund all interested, as well as Premier League teams.

Kees Smit Ready to Test Himself Against the Best

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

According to Sky Sports, AZ Alkmaar are willing to sell Kees Smit after the current season. That is as long as the value is met, and with numerous clubs interested, that could propel the price further. One of those clubs is Newcastle United, which are looking to jump ahead of the pack and sign Smit. sign Smit

"SSN understands Smit is keen to test himself at the highest level ASAP. AZ are open to selling Smit, but only for a record fee. Their current record sale is £21.8m for Tijjani Reijnders AC Milan. Smit is admired at Newcastle United and is seen as a player with a very high ceiling." Keith Downie

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is aware of Smit and believes he has a special future for the nation. The midfielder is yet to appear for the senior national team, but he is very close. Koeman showered the youngster with praise, comparing him to one of the best players at his position.

"He has the awareness to receive in tight spaces and move the ball forward. That is something we value. The resemblance people see [to Barcelona midfielder Pedri] is in how he positions himself and his decision-making under pressure. But every player must form his own identity. Ronaldo Koeman

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Kees Smit will be playing elsewhere next season, with many talented Dutch players leaving the Eredivisie for bigger clubs. The question is, who would Smit rather play for?

