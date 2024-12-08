Journalist Urges Kylian Mbappe To Follow Karim Benzema For Turning Around Real Madrid Career
CBS Sports correspondent Jonathan Johnson has urged Kylian Mbappe to follow Karim Benzema's example to turn his Real Madrid career around in a positive way.
Mbappe has endured a slow start to his life in the Spanish capital. He is yet to find his best form and the Frenchman has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances so far. Considering Mbappe's astronomical standards, the numbers are far from impressive.
ohnson reckons Mbappe should follow Benzema's career path, who also had a difficult start to life as a Real Madrid player. Johnson doesn't think Real Madrid would want to part ways with Mbappe anytime soon as he said on PSG Talk Extra:
I’m not sure that I can see Real Madrid willingly looking to wash their hands of him quite quickly. I think if something was to happen with the legal investigation in Sweden, that could potentially change the situation. But in terms of speaking solely about what’s going on the pitch at this moment in time, it’s easy to forget that Karim Benzema had a couple of really lean years at the beginning of his Real Madrid career before ultimately being able to turn it around, and not just turn it around, ultimately leave the club as a legendary figure and a Ballon d’Or winner.- Jonathan Johnson
He further added:
I do think that’s an example that Mbappé needs to keep reminding himself of. But also, it’s not really the same sport as it was 10 years ago or when Benzema was first taking steps with Real Madrid. Things have changed massively. There’s a lot less patience in the game.- Jonathan Johnson
Kylian Mbappe has struggled in the first few months of his Real Madrid career. He has missed two high-profile penalties and is yet to churn out the numbers he usually does. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, though, scored a spectacular goal in Los Blancos' latest La Liga away win against Girona on Saturday, December 7.
